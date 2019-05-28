Car crashes into apartment complex at the pool

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Witnesses say it took a wild ride for a car to crash into a swimming pool clubhouse.

It happened at The Grove at Hickory Valley.

They say the driver backed into another vehicle, then drove forward through a fence into the swimming area.

And then it crashed head on into the clubhouse wall.

It broke through into the laundry room for the apartment complex.

Firefighters called a tow truck to pull it out.

They had to help the driver out of the car, but the driver was unhurt.

And neither was anyone else at poolside.

**** Photo Credits: Captain Chuck Hartung