Car crashes into apartment complex at the pool

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Witnesses say it took a wild ride for a car to crash into a swimming pool clubhouse.
It happened at The Grove at Hickory Valley.
- Advertisement -
They say the driver backed into another vehicle, then drove forward through a fence into the swimming area.
And then it crashed head on into the clubhouse wall.
It broke through into the laundry room for the apartment complex.
Firefighters called a tow truck to pull it out.
They had to help the driver out of the car, but the driver was unhurt.
And neither was anyone else at poolside.
**** Photo Credits: Captain Chuck Hartung