Burnout now officially a medical diagnosis

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Have you ever felt burnt out from working too hard or too long?

Well, now burnout is more than just something discussed at the water cooler.

Most of us spend at least 40 hours of our week on our feet or at our desks working. We stress to make deadlines and perform well, which can lead to us feeling burnt out.

The World Health Organization has now designated “burn out” as an official medical diagnosis, and people have differing opinions about the change.

“It’s an issue in American culture today. We move at a really fast pace,” said Rae Bond of the Medical Society of Chattanooga.

According to the World Health Organization, you might be burnt out if you feel exhausted, have negative feelings towards your job and reduced efficiency at your job.

The first study of burnout was published in 1974. 45 years later, it now is a legitimate medical condition.

“For some people it may validate that this is a real thing, that it’s not a sign of weakness,” Bond said. “It may make it easier to get insurance coverage to address some of the issues.”

Some people wish the official classification came sooner.

“I think it would be great, because when you get burned out you don’t do as good a job as when you’re rested and ready to go to work,” Deborah Schuessler said.

Others think certain professions have more of a reason to feel burned out than others.

“I feel like that for some occupations, I could see that being something that would be helpful, like for someone doing residency at a hospital or a pilot, somebody who has to keep others’ safety in mind,” Mary Kate Vanderhart said.

In fact, the Medical Society of Chattanooga found that 48 percent of surveyed doctors in Hamilton County say they do feel symptoms of being burned out.

They’ve started a Life Bridge initiative to help doctors prevent burnout.

“The science is finally evolving, and this is the next step to identifying some really practical tools that can really help us address this,” Bond said.

However, the solution seems simple to some.

“They take it so seriously. Take more time off, enjoy your family, friends and all that. Just, you’re never going to look back and wish you had worked more,” Jared Pratt said.

Some doctors are classifying this as an epidemic.

The WHO says it’s working on evidence-based guides to help companies develop a more mental friendly work environment.