Body recovered from Ocoee River

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rescue crews have found the body of a 26 year old Cleveland man who slipped and fell into the Ocoee River in Polk county on Memorial Day afternoon.

Searchers had worked throughout the night to recover the body.

- Advertisement -

The man’s name is being withheld until all family members have been notified.

One report says the man was walking along the edge of the river near the welcome center when he tripped and fell into the water.

Another person was with him at the time.

Teams from several communities and counties took part in the search.