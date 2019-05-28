Bob Citrullo abruptly leaves Humane Educational Society

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Executive Director of the Humane Educational Society has resigned, citing personal health concerns.

He has led the local animal shelter for fore than five years.

Citrullo just succeeded in convincing the Hamilton County commission to support a new facility for HES.

They plan to break ground on the new 36,000-square-foot facility this summer.

“While Bob has been an incredible asset during this pivotal time for our shelter, we understand that his health is a priority” said Dr. Tai Federico, chairman of the shelter’s Board of Directors.

“We will continue to keep Bob and his family in our thoughts while sharing our gratitude for his many accomplishments at the helm of the Humane Educational Society.”

The organization will announce an interim Director in the coming days and begin searching for a permanent replacement.