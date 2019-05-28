Mocs Putting Tickets to Vols Football Game on Sale Wednesday

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’re under 100 days before the college football season kicks off, and one of the highlight games for UTC next season will be their trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee on September 14th. On Wednesday, UTC will put their tickets on sale to the Vols game for Mocs Club members and season ticket holders. This will be the first meeting between the Mocs and Vols since 2014, when Tennessee beat Chattanooga 45-10. New Mocs head coach Rusty Wright was on the UTC staff at the time, and he’s excited for another trip to Rocky Top.

Said Wright:”Once you start honestly, I don’t think you do, realize who you are playing once the game gets going. It generates a lot of excitement locally, and that’s a great thing. That’s the biggest thing. There’s going to be a lot of buzz around it. Hopefully both of us are playing well going into it.”

Reporter:”Anything you remember in particular about that 2014 game. The experience itself.”

Said Wright:”We were playing pretty well defensively for a little while. You know Davis Tull had a really good game. Got three or four sacks in that game. We gave up a long pass right before halftime. It kind of made it 17-3 or 17 to something. A little bit of wind went out of our sails then.”