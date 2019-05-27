Weather Update: Memorial Day Forecast – May 27, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Hot, Hazy, And Humid For Memorial Day!



We will start our day out with some patchy fog. But, there will be lots of morning sunshine that will quickly heat us up. It will be mainly dry, hazy, and humid as well with highs in the low 90’s and the heat index in the mid to upper 90’s. Mostly clear, warm, and muggy again for Sunday night with lows near 70.

The hot and dry weather pattern will continue through the first half of next week with highs well into the 90’s.

There is a slight chance for some rain late next weekend with temperatures dropping to the high 80s.

