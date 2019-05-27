Vols Baseball Earns First NCAA Tournament Berth Since 2005

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee will be playing baseball in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005 after being selected as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional hosted by the University of North Carolina.

The Vols will take on No. 3 seed Liberty to open regional play at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 31. Regional host North Carolina will take on UNC-Wilmington in the second game of the day and both contests will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Regional play is a double-elimination format with the winner of each of the 16 regional sites advancing to Super Regional play.

This will be Tennessee’s 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2005, ending a 14-year drought. The Big Orange have made four College World Series appearances as well (1951, 1995, 2001 and 2005).