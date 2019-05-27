Mocs Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Discusses Possible Changes to 3-Point Line

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Will college basketball go international?

The NCAA men’s rules committee has proposed moving the three-point line back to the international distance of just over 22-feet. They’ll vote on it June 5th.

Mocs basketball coach Lamont Paris talks about the proposal and the impact of the three-ball.

Said Paris:”I think it has more to do with floor spacing. I think that’s probably the biggest reason that the committee wants to move the 3-point line back is just to get more floor spacing.”

You have to wonder why they don’t extend the 3-point line even further given the way kids can make’em now.

Said Paris:”Guys like to prove they can shoot it from NBA range. I even actually heard this team. I had never heard it until probably two years ago. ‘Double NBA Range’ someone said. ‘Double NBA Range’ a guy has. Are guys stronger? Is their eyesight better? I don’t know what it is that would allow them to shoot the ball from so much deeper. Maybe it’s just something that’s done. At one point, no one had run a sub four minute mile. Then once somebody did, all of a sudden, everybody is running a sub four minute mile. I think there’s some of that that has to do with it too. The mind. Once the mind sees something and can embrace that and accepts that as what is normal.”

The three has certainly changed the game.

Thomas Smallwood was a seven-footer on the Mocs team last year.

He hit 29 three’s at a 46-percent clip behind the arc.

Said Paris:”I like having guys that have size that are skilled and can stretch the floor. I just think it puts so much pressure on your bigger defenders.”

Besides the three point proposal, the committee also recommended resetting the shot clock at 20 seconds if the offensive team rebounds the ball.

Said Paris:”As soon as the ball hits the rim, typically it’s a reset. Instantly when the ball htis the rim. So they reset it to 30, and then when someone grabs it, you hit start, and then the clock goes from that very second. Well you won’t be able to do that now because if the offensive team gets the ball, you’ll have to reset it to 20 seconds, and then you’ll have to wait to see who gets the rebound before there’s any sort of reset.”