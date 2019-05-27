EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chick-Fil-A in East Ridge is honoring fallen Veterans today in a very special way.

They have a “The Missing Man Table” to honor all missing SERVICE MEMBERS.

The table is set up in the front of the store and each item symbolizes something different.

The candle represents hope all missing TROOPS will return home.

The table is sprinkled in salt to reflect the tears of loved ones.

The director of the Chick-fil-a, Matthew Everhart, says “This is to just kind of highlight the fact of and remind people of what today is actually about. There are actually a lot of people and families out there who they are missing someone today. And while a lot of people may be celebrating and happy, it is a difficult day for people. So it is just a small little reminder as our guest come in to kind of take a moment and be thankful for the men and women who did sacrifice so much for us.”

Veterans who ate at this Chick-fil-a location today also received a free Chicken sandwich.