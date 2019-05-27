Memorial Day ceremony held in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — People gathered in East Ridge to show their appreciation for those who died while serving in the military.

“It’s remembering the people who scarified their lives. That is what’s all about,” said Norman Taylor, a veteran who attended the event.

“We should be honoring our gentleman that we lost as well as the ones that come home, especially the ones we lost,” said Jean Williams, who attended the event.

This annual Memorial Day event was put on by the American Legion Post 95, along with East Ridge city leaders and Crestwood Garden Club members.

Veterans and their families attended the ceremony.

“My dad was drafted when he was 38 years old, that is how it was going then. In the second World War and he had four little children. Thankfully he ended up going to officers training school, but it was still hard on us and we remember those who didn’t come home,” said Elaine Taylor, who attended the event.

People here say it’s important to recognize what this day is all about, those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“When I was younger I think I grilled out, went swimming all of those things, but now I am older and I realized, especially the way our country is going today, how important it is that we remember the true meaning of Memorial Day,” Elaine Taylor said.

Some use this day to show their support.

“When I see a veteran I always shake their hand and say welcome home because some of them didn’t even get that welcome home,” Williams said.