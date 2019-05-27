Chattanooga remembers Memorial Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Organizers say around 1,200 people braved the 90 degree heat to honor the fallen at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

4,800 flags cover the grounds of the National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

No amount of words can fully summarize the meaning of this day. However, some tried.

“It’s entirely possible that we would not be standing here at this moment if not for the soldiers who gave the ultimate price, they gave their lives for our freedom,” said Deborah Reed, the daughter of an ex-POW.

With music, song and somber hearts, people of the Chattanooga area remembered those lost at the National Cemetery.

“Memorial Day means to me, to remember the ones who served,” retired Army Sergeant First Class Victor Reed said. “I have four uncles out here. I have one that served in the Korean War. And it brings back the memory of those that paved the way for us and that served the country before us.”

“Oh, it’s very important. We always remember the 5,800 American soldiers who died for my country,” former Vietnamese soldier Nam Le said.

“You never forget,” said Karen Nance, whose husband died in Vietnam. “It just goes up and down. You just remember them the best you can.”

Many filled seats in honor of those who couldn’t.

“They have no regrets for the time that they served as prisoners of war. And they would do it again, for America,” said Mary Lou Vaught.

If you would like to help pick up the tens of thousands of flags placed on the graves, contact the Chattanooga National Cemetery directly.