27th Annual Bayberry Apartments Block Party

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The last time that we were at Bayberry Apartments, disaster had struck some of the residents.

The porch and walkway to their homes had collapsed.

For the last 27 years, on Memorial Day, the New City Fellowship Church has organized a community block party for the residents of Bayberry Apartments.

The whole community came together for a day of fun and relaxation.

Every year, New City Fellowship Church starts their summer ministries off by throwing the residents a block party.

They have a chance to enjoy food, music, face painting, free books for children and much more.

INFINITI KELLEY/BAYBERRY RESIDENT – Infiniti Kelley who is a resident there says, “This is my first year living out here. It’s nice, ya know. They’re giving out free books and stuff like that. But, its real nice. It’s my first year, But I like it, I hope it go every year, you know what I’m saying. Because it is nice for the kids and stuff.”

Residents are not the only ones who benefit from the relationships that are made at the block party.

Church members that come back every year feel like the residents are their family.

Gloria Dubose who is a member of the church says, “It just feels really good to have family here. And I know that we really appreciate each other and the Woodlands Block Party allows us to build that sort of relationship and now the Bayberry Block Party. So I love it.”

New City Fellowship’s Senior Pastor, Kevin Smith says, “These people are our neighbors. They are not just people out there. They are us, they are our neighbors and we love them in the name of Jesus and we are honored to be a part of their lives and we want them to be apart of ours too.”

The Bayberry Block party helps residents feel the love from the Chattanooga community that surrounds them.