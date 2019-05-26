Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – May 26, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Hot, Hazy, And Humid For The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend!



Lots of morning sunshine will quickly heat us up again for Sunday. It will be mainly dry, hazy, and humid as well with highs in the low 90’s and the heat index in the mid to upper 90’s. Mostly clear, warm, and muggy again for Sunday night with lows near 70.

The early season heat wave will continue for rest the Memorial Day weekend with mostly sunny and dry weather continuing as highs soar into the low to mid 90’s and overnight lows will only be around 70. That hot and dry weather pattern will continue through the first half of next week with highs well into the 90’s. It may not be as hot for the end of next week as a cool front gets closer. Be sure and prepare for the heat this holiday weekend!

