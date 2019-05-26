Victim Pulled from Structure Fire

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – On Saturday morning, Chattanooga firefighters responded to 900 Airport Road, Lot #92 on reports of a residential structure fire with entrapment.

Upon arrival of fire crews, two residents had exited the structure, reported one person still inside.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior search, locating and removing the victim from the structure.

The fire was contained to the room of origin.

Two of the three adults were transported to a local hospital, with The American Red Cross assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.