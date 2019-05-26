At least two dead and hotel leveled in Oklahoma tornado

A likely tornado tore through El Reno, Oklahoma, late Saturday, leveling a hotel and killing two people at a mobile home park, Mayor Matt White said. A search-and-rescue operation was underway early Sunday, focusing mainly on the mobile home park.

White said they are trying to confirm how many people were at the mobile home park and the hotel. There awere 88 mobile homes at the park, White said.

There were several injuries, White said.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

“It is very traumatic — I think you will see in the daylight,” White said at a press conference. He described the damage as “horrific” and “devastating.”

The second story of the American Budget Value Inn was leveled, with White saying “it’s just not there anymore.” A car dealership was also damaged.

The National Weather Service said the likely tornado was part of a severe storm that passed through the state.

CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV reported a suspected tornado also passed through Oklahoma City on Saturday.