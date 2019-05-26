Boat Fire at Chattanooga Yacht Club

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department saved a million dollar boat Saturday afternoon.

A boat owner reported a boat fire at the Chattanooga Yacht Club, located at 9400 North Hickory Valley Road.

The Dallas Bay VFD responding by boat, reporting smoke and flames in the engine area.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The boat owner was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is due to electrical issues, with damages totaling $3,000.