Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 23, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summerlike Weather Is Back In Full Force, And WIll Stick Around For Awhile !



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will stay a little warmer with a little more humidity & lows only in the mid to upper 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Lots of sunshine and hot weather returns for Thursday. Highs will be near 92 with a Southwesterly breeze. Mostly clear and muggy Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s. Mostly sunny and hot, and dry weather continues for Friday with highs back in the low 90’s.

An early season heat wave will continue for the Memorial Day weekend with mostly sunny and dry weather continuing as highs soar into the low to mid 90’s and overnight lows will only be around 70. That hot and dry weather pattern may continue through the first part of next week. Be sure and prepare for the heat this holiday weekend!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.