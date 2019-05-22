Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 22, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summerlike Weather Is Back In Full Force !



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be a little milder as well, with lows in the low & mid 60’s.

It does get a little hotter for the middle of the week, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs between 90 & 92, and lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Mostly sunny and hot weather continues for Friday with highs back in the low 90’s.

An early season heat wave will move in for the Memorial Day holiday weekend with mostly sunny and dry weather continuing as highs soar into the low to mid 90’s and overnight lows will only be around 70. That hot and dry weather pattern may continue through the first part of next week. Be sure and prepare for the heat this holiday weekend!

