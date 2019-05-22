NLRB rejects another union vote request at Volkswagen Chattanooga

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The U-A-W has filed a new petition for a union election at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, again.

This comes on the heels of the National Labor Relations Board deciding to dismiss another petition filed for a vote.

In a statement, the U-A-W calls the dismissal an “unprecedented move caused by Volkswagen’s legal games.”

They say this further delays an election and “shows how broken the rights of workers are under our labor laws.”

The attorney for Anti-U-A-W group Southern Momentum says the ruling is proof Volkswagen was right.

He says the “union knew what it was doing was legally wrong, but they did it anyway.”

The U-A-W has been trying to get a union election for maintenance and production workers.

They do currently have a micro-union, Local 42.