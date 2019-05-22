Officials say a Marion detective was accidentally shot

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Marion county sheriff’s detective was hurt this afternoon in an accidental shooting.

It happened in the county court house.

Sheriff Bo Burnett says the TBI is investigating the case and is asking him to withhold the name of the victim for now.

At mid-afternoon, Hamilton county was notified that an EMS unit was on the way to Erlanger hospital with an officer that had been shot.

Local police cleared intersections as the detective was brought in with a wound to her leg.

Sheriff Bo Burnette tells us “We had officers on the scene, you know there was officers here at the Sheriff Department and they all did a great job, everybody jumped in and helped.”

“So we’re just hoping for a happy outcome for this, like I said this detective was real well liked. Everybody worked good with her and everybody thought a lot of her so we’re just praying for her.”