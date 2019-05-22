Man who climbed up Market Street Bridge shuts it down

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – First responders worked together to get a man off the top of the Market Street bridge.

Our cameras captured the man getting down to safety.

Different agencies including the Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Police Department responded.

Crews also monitored the situation by water.

People passing by say they are saddened this happened, but glad it ended peacefully.

Molly Beth Shaffer told us “I just wanted to see how the situation was while I was down here, see if they had remedied the situation or not. And he was still up there. it had been a few hours. Our EMS system obviously did a great job.”

The Market street bridge is now open, but it was closed for a couple of hours while crews worked the scene.