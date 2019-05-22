Lookouts Chris Okey Homers Three Times in 8-6 Win Over Birmingham

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga Lookouts catcher Chris Okey belted three home runs to lead the home team to a 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Birmingham Barons. Tonight, Okey matched last year’s home run total and collected a career-high 7 RBIs.
The Lookouts scratched the board first, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the second as Okey smacked his first dinger on the day scoring Gavin LaValley.
The Barons struck right back for two in the third and three in the fourth cruising to a 6-2 cushion, as LHP Scott Moss tossed his shortest outing of the year on three innings, giving up three runs while striking out two.
Okey came back with a vengeance in the sixth crushing another 2-run HR scoring LaValley again.
To top it off, Okey obliterated a 3-run shot in the sixth to score LaValley & Mitch Nay to give the Lookouts the 7-6 lead. The scoring didn’t stop there as Ibandel Isabel jumped in on the home-run party by hitting his 10th of the year. He is now tied for the Southern League lead, giving Chattanooga insurance and the 8-6 win.
Okey had quite a day, as the last Lookouts player to have three homers in a game was Scott Schebler in 2014 against Jacksonville and the last Lookouts player to have seven plus RBIs in a game was Luis Nunez in 2012 against the Tennessee Smokies.