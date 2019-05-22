Gordon Lee Captures Second Straight Baseball State Title

The Gordon Lee baseball team won their second consecutive state title on Wednesday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia, after beating Schley County 9-3 for the public schools Class A state crown. The Wildcats got a run in the top of the first, but Gordon Lee rallied in the bottom of the first. After loading the bases, Chris Potter hit what looked like a double play ball to second, but Schley County fumbled the throw a bit at second. Two runs scored on the play to make it 2-1 Trojans. Later in the inning, and Jake Wright added an RBI base hit. The Trojans led it 4-1 after the first. Gordon Lee took a 9-1 lead to the top of the 7th. The Wildcats scored twice, but that wasn’t enough as the Trojans were able to celebrate another state championship.