Focus hosts CPD front porch line up

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department continues to engage with the community through their front porch line up.

This morning, some police officers started their shift and were briefed at Focus Treatment Centers.

The facility helps people struggling with eating disorders and substance abuse.

Officers who patrol the neighborhood surrounding the treatment center were able to meet staff and learn more about what they do.

“We wanted to bring the Chattanooga Police Department to Focus Treatment Centers to so their front porch lineup to honor what they do for our community and to also bring awareness to the services that we provide here,” said Denise Eversole, with Focus.

The police department started this program in 2017 to strengthen relationships between officers and community members.