Drew Walker Named Ringgold’s New Head Baseball Coach

Ringgold, GA (WDEF-TV) Ringgold high school didn’t have to go far to find their new head baseball coach.

On Wednesday, the Tigers named assistant Drew Walker as their new head coach, replacing Brent Tucker, who announced his resignation earlier this week. Besides coaching the Tigers, Walker was also a stand-out player for Ringgold.

Said Walker:”Since I was two-years-old, I picked up that baseball bat, and I wanted to be a Ringgold Tiger. That’s all I knew. To look up at that time to Coach (Bill) Womack. To come through here and play for Coach (Eric) Beagles. Play for Coach Tucker, and then be able to coach for Coach Tucker, and then to finally be in this head position is very surreal and humbling because that’s all I ever wanted to do.”