Dekalb deputies stop van with illegal immigrants on I 59

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) A traffic stop on I 59 last night in northeast Alabama leads to a human trafficking arrest.

It happened around 11 PM.

A Patrol Sergeant with his K-9 officer pulled over the van with Texas plates.

They found nine people inside.

Officers say they determined they were all illegal immigrants being smuggled from the southern border.

They have called in Department of Homeland Security Investigators.

The suspects are being held for ICE.

Sheriff Nick Welden says “This is a great arrest on I-59. Due to the highways and interstates intersecting our county, it’s highly likely that human trafficking as well as illegal narcotics regularly move through.”

“We have an opportunity to do our part as a department and help curb this illegal activity. Pro-active law enforcement can not only build a better county, but also help clean up our country.”

“I’d like to commend these deputies on their dedication to this.”