Atlanta Braves Swing Into Summer Tour Visiting Downtown Chattanooga Thursday

(press release) The Atlanta Braves will visit Chattanooga this Thursday as part of the Braves Country Road Trip presented by SunTrust. The trip is an opportunity for the organization to visit cities within the Braves six-state footprint.

The Atlanta will host the Braves Swing Into Summer event in Downtown Chattanooga. Fans are invited to celebrate the end of school and the start of summer with the Atlanta Braves, Braves Alumni Marvin Freeman, Braves mascot BLOOPER, Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, and the Braves Tomahawk Team.

- Advertisement -

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy an array of free games and activities, including:

Ticket and promotional item giveaways

Live performances and appearances by Braves mascot BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and the Tomahawk Team

Wiffle ball games

Photo opportunities with ‘Chop On’ letters and Braves Mascot BLOOPER

This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Thursday, May 23

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Miller Park

E MLK Blvd.

Chattanooga, TN 37402