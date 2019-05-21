Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – May 21th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – If You’ve Been Waiting For Heat & Humidity To Return – Your Wait Is Amost Over !



Lots of sunshine will return for Tuesday afternoon. It will get hot, but less humid for one more day.

It does get hotter for the middle of the week, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through Thursday and highs in the low 90’s and lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

An early season heat wave will move in for the Memorial Day holiday weekend with mostly sunny and dry weather continuing as highs soar into the mid 90’s and overnight lows will only be around 70. Be sure and prepare for the heat this holiday weekend!

