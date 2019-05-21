Rock City announces future ready partnership with Howard High

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Today is Rock City’s 87th birthday, and they made a big announcement about a partnership with the Howard school

Rock City will be adding the See Rock City Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management at The Howard School.

This is apart of the future ready program and students will be able to work on their customer service and culinary skills.

Rock City and The Howard School have found a way for it all to be worked into their regular curriculum.

Principal Leandrea Ware explains how it works.

“We have been able to see that this year with our project based and problem based learning approach to the instruction and making those connections across the curriculum. We see increased attendance rates, decreased disciplinary infractions and much more improved academic progress.”

There are already 55 9th graders enrolled in the program.

Next year more students will have the opportunity to join the program.