Public Works crews pitch in for National Public Works Week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – In honor of National Public Works Week, Chattanooga Public Works crews volunteered around the area today.

One crew helped clear out the weeds from the native plants at Stringers Ridge.

The native plants in the area make sure that the sediment from the bike trails don’t run into the river and sewer system.

Lucy Ellis with Chattanooga Public Works tells us “We want this to be a more native plant environment and the exotic invasives can be kind of water hogs and space hogs so we are trying to give our native plants a break, help them out a little bit and make this place better to have fun in.”

Public Works crews also helped clean up the Bethel Bible Village in Hixson.

On Wednesday, they host a Public Works rodeo at First Tennessee Pavilion.