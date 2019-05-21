Ooltewah men involved in deadly Ferrari crash at Florida beach

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WDEF) – An Ooltewah man has been killed in the crash of a luxury vehicle in Florida.
The 2019 Ferrari crashed in Ponte Vedra Beach, just south of Jacksonville just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Local reports say the owner of the vehicle let two men from Ooltewah take the convertible out for a spin.
But the driver hit a curb and lost control.
The Ferrari then hit a power pole, a utility box and then some trees.
Both men were ejected.
42 year old James Richardson from Ooltewah was killed.
41 year old Jeffrey L Richmond Jr., also from Ooltewah, was hospitalized.
Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Traffic investigators are still looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.
Richardson was a graduate of Ooltewah High in 1994 and was a sales representative at Roadtec.