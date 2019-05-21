House Judiciary subpoenas Hope Hicks and former McGahn aide

The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to former White House communications director and Trump confidante Hope Hicks, and to Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to ex-White House counsel Don McGahn.

News of the Democratic-led committee’s subpoenas come the same day McGahn failed to show up for a House Judiciary Committee hearing, after the White House and Justice Department insisted Congress can’t make him show.

These latest subpoenas for Hicks and Donaldson require them to produce documentation by June 4, and for Hicks and Donaldson to testify on June 19 and June 24, respectively.

The committee had already requested documents in March for the committee’s investigation into threats to the rule of law.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the committee, expressed extreme displeasure Tuesday that McGahn failed to show at his scheduled 10 a.m. hearing. McGahn, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, refused the president’s orders to fire Mueller.

“We will not allow the president to stop this investigation, and nothing in these unjustified and unjustifiable legal attacks will stop us from pressing forward with our work on behalf of the American people,” Nadler said in his prepared testimony. “We will hold this president accountable, one way or the other.”

Hicks’ records and testimony are key because she was one of the president’s closest confidantes from not only the beginning of his presidency but the beginning of his campaign. After she left the White House, Hicks joined Fox as the company’s chief communications officer.