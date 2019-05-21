Highest-grossing movies of all time, ranked

-
These 26 movies brought in the most domestic revenue in film history. This ranking, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, has been adjusted for inflation.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
The classic crime film “The Godfather,” which hit the big screen in 1972, grossed $135 million at the box office. That would be $711.1 million today.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
-
The 2015 science-fiction flick “Jurassic World” brought in $652.3 million at the box office. That would be $712.2 million today.
Credit: Universal Studios
-
Disney’s 1941 animated movie “Fantasia” brought in $76.4 million at the box office. That would be $748.2 million today.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
As of May 20, 2019, the “Avengers: Infinity War” sequel has brought in nearly $770.8 million at the domestic box office.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
“The Graduate,” the 1967 romantic drama and comedy based on a 1963 novel of the same name, brought in $105 million at the box office. That would be $771.1 million today.
Credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures
-
The first Indiana Jones film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” brought in $248.2 million from the box office in 1981. That would be $797.8 million today.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
-
The 1973 film “The Sting,” starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, made $156 million at the box office. That would be $803.1 million today.
Credit: Universal Studios
-
Disney’s 1994 animated film “The Lion King” netted $422.8 million at the box office. That would be $803.2 million today.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” the first of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, brought in $474.5 million in 1999. That would be $813.7 million today.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
“Jurassic Park,” the 1993 film based on a book of the same name, brought in $402.8 million at the box office and led to three sequels. Today, the gross would be $825.9 million.
Credit: Universal Studios
-
The third movie in the original Star Wars trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” brought in $309.3 million at the box office in 1983. That would be $847.5 million today.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
Director James Cameron’s “Avatar” brought in $760.51 million at the box office in 2009. Today, that would be $876.8 million.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
“Ben-Hur,” the 1959 remake of a 1925 silent drama of the same name, brought in $74.4 million at the box office. That would be $883.4 million today.
Credit: Warner Bros., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
-
The second film in the original Star Wars trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” brought in $290.5 million in 1980. That would be $884.6 million today.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
Disney’s 1961 animated film “101 Dalmatians” brought in $144.9 million at the box office. That would be $900.3 million today.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the first film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which made its debut in 2015, brought in $936.7 million. That would be $974.1 million today.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
The 1937 animated Disney film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” brought in $184.9 million at the box office. That would be more than $982.1 million today.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
-
The 1973 horror film “The Exorcist” brought in $232.9 million at the box office. That would be $996.5 million today.
Credit: Warner Bros.
-
The 1965 British-Italian drama “Doctor Zhivago” brought in $111.7 million at the box office. That would be $1.12 billion today.
Credit: MGM Studios
-
The 1975 thriller “Jaws” brought in $260 million at the box office. That would be $1.15 billion today.
Credit: Universal Studios
-
The 1956 Bible epic “The Ten Commandments” brought in $65.5 million at the box office. That would be $1.18 billion today.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
-
The 1997 drama about the sinking of the RMS Titanic brought in $659.4 million at the box office. That would be $1.22 billion today.
Credit: Paramount Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox
-
The 1982 science-fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” brought in $435.1 million at the box office. That would be $1.278 billion today.
Credit: Universal Studios
-
The 1965 musical “The Sound of Music” brought in $159.3 million at the box office. That would be $1.283 billion today.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
“Star Wars,” the first film in the original Star Wars trilogy and in the franchise, brought in $461 million in 1977. That would be $1.6 billion today.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
-
“Gone with the Wind,” the 1939 American historical romance, brought in $200.9 million. That would be $1.82 billion today.
Credit: Warner Bros., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer