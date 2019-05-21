Great white shark tracked in Long Island Sound for “first time ever”

A great white shark that was tagged last year off Nova Scotia was detected in Long Island Sound on Monday just days after being spotted off the

Ocearch, a group that tracks ocean life, posted a picture of “Cabot,” a nearly 10-foot-long fish swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut. According to his Twitter bio, the shark is named after explorer John Cabot after SeaWorld solicited suggestions from Nova Scotians.

Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019

Shark experts say it measures 9-foot 8-inches long, weighs 533 pounds and is likely looking for smaller fish to eat.

Chris Fischer, Osearch’s founding chairman and expedition leader, says the group was “quite surprised to see this one so far to the west.”

The group says Cabot’s presence could be a sign of environmental improvement.

“This is something to celebrate,” Fischer said. “I know they’ve been working hard in the sound to clean it up and to get life to come back to the region and when you have an apex predator like Cabot move in to the area, that’s a sign there’s a lot of life in the area and you’ve probably got things moving in the right direction.”

Last week, Cabot was among a cluster of great whites spotted off the coast of North Carolina. Great whites can tip the scales at up to 4,000 pounds and grow to be 17 feet long, and their numbers on the Atlantic Coast are on the rise.