CFC Prepare to Host One of Best Soccer Teams in the World in Real Betis

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC is hosting one of the premiere soccer teams in the world on Saturday in Spain’s Real Betis, and CFC associate head coach Jimmy Fuller still can’t believe it.

Said Fuller:”You know people hear about it and comment on it. They’re like how did you pull it off? Honestly I don’t know. I think it would be sort of like UT-Chattanooga bringing in the San Antonio Spurs to come in and play.”

Said CFC player Caleb Cole:”It’s amazing to have just some of the best players in the world stepping on the field in your home town none-the-less here in the Southeast. It’s shocking and very exciting.”

It’s especially shocking for CFC players who grew up in Spain watching Real Betis.

Said CFC player Juan Sanchez:”I just couldn’t believe it. When I first saw it or heard about it. I just thought it was a joke. Like where’s the camera? Is anybody recording this? Until I saw yesterday on the news they were getting on the plane, I still thought it was going to be a joke.”

It’s no joke. The CFC will be playing a soccer powerhouse at Fort Finley.

Said Cole:”I think it’s a real good opportunity for us to just gauge where we are in the grand scheme of things against a team that’s probably one of the better teams in LaLiga if not in the world.”

Said Fuller:”There’s a lot of things in life to be afraid of. Getting ready to play a soccer game in front of hopefully eight to ten thousand people against one of the best teams in the world. That’s something to be embraced.”

Reporter:”Is this going to be like Rocky Balboa vs Apollo Creed?”

Said Cole:”That’s probably a pretty good comparison. It’s a bit of a David and Goliath scenario. Yeah we’ve just got to work hard and not get too star-struck when the lights come on and the whistle blows.”

- Advertisement -

The match kicks at 6pm on Saturday at Finley Stadium.