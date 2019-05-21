Boyd students build devices for kindergartner with limited mobility

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – High school students at Boyd Buchanan created something special for kindergartner Terra Condrey.

Terra has apert syndrome, which severely limits her mobility.

Engineering students spent all semester designing, building and testing devices to help Terra eat, get ready, write, and be more self sufficient.

Terra and her parents got to see all the creations today and even got to test some of them out and her mom says she is happy just to be a part of this project.

“To me seeing students like this taking part in our future, it makes me feel really excited just because thats our tomorrow at work. And that’s her tomorrow at work. And so I encourage everyone just to be looking out for something you can do for your tomorrow.”

Terra is in kindergarten at Boyd Buchanan and will get to use all the designed devices in her class room and daily life.