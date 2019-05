CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county deputies have made an arrest in that mysterious shooting at an Arby’s in Hixson last week.

Two brothers were the apparent target of their mother’s boyfriend.

He is identified as 42 year old Ronald Steven Blackwell.

It began after the men had a disagreement with their mother.

No one was hurt.

Blackwell is charged with 3 counts of attempted first degree murder and reckless endangerment.