2 arrests for body found by Meigs County bus driver

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI announces the arrests of two suspects for the murder of a Decatur man.

The body of Roger Miller was found, bound, by a bus driver taking kids to school in the morning.

They have charged Clifford Howard with the murder, and the victim’s ex-wife, Stacy Miller for helping him.

Howard has been charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Theft over $10,000.

He was already in the Monroe County jail on unrelated charges.

Stacy Miller faces charges of Facilitation of First Degree Murder, Facilitation of Felony Murder, Facilitation of Aggravated Robbery, Facilitation of Aggravated Kidnapping, and Theft over $10,000.

She was arrested in McMinn County after a short foot pursuit.