Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – May 20th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – If You’ve Been Waiting For Hear & Humidity To Return – Your Wait Is Amost Over !



Monday Afternoon: As the day goes along, the clouds and and moisture will move off to our east and that will give us more sunshine & a beautiful springlike day. This afternoon, highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday Night: Only a few clouds and temp not quite as muggy. Early morning tomorrow loo for low temps between 58 & 62.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and only a slight chance of some pop up showers. Highs Tuesday will be warmer, in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

The Summer weather pattern will continue for a good part of next week, getting hotter as well with highs around 90. Starting Wednesday & lasting thru the emd of the upcoming weekend, expect highs between 90 & 95.

Expect another warm and sunny weekend for this weekend!

