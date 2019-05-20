Volunteers set up Ringgold Memorial Day flags

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – One of the most colorful traditions in our area for Memorial Day is the flag display in Ringgold.

The veterans memorial project in Catoosa County put out more than 1600 flags honoring those who served.

They go up twice a year, around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

On Monday, more than 60 volunteers showed up to put out the flags.

Jan Swallows says she volunteers to honor her father.

“He knew about it. He knew about the flags. and I always thought it would be a nice honor for my dad. He was a good man,” Swallows said.​

The flags will be up for two weeks.