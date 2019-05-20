Thunder Enterprises now developing Riverton property

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The ownership of 200-acres off the Tennessee River in Chattanooga has changed hands once again.

As of Friday, Famed developer John Thorton has taken over the property known as Riverton and plans to use the land as more than just residential property.

“It’s the Last of the Mohicans to start with,” said James Leeth, the proprietor of the Lupton City Golf Course which rests inside the Riverton land. “There’s not another piece of property like this in Chattanooga proper.”

“We’ve had planners from Florida come up to see the site and just say how has this not been developed yet?” Thunder Enterprises President Dane Bradshaw said.

The property sits west of Dupont Parkway on the river, waiting to be developed, and that’s exactly what John Thornton wants to do.

Thornton’s vision would be the largest multi-use development in decades for the Scenic City.

“The timing has never been more right we believe for this type of project in Chattanooga,” Bradshaw said. “There’s so many people that want to be close to Chattanooga but not want to be in downtown Chattanooga. you know, the residential feel but also the excitement and the walkability and I can’t say enough about the sense of community.”

The preliminary plans include 400 lots, with single family homes and townhouses. Bradshaw says they envision green spaces and river front lots, as well as apartments above small retail spaces.

“We’ve been fielding calls all day from local realtors who are saying ‘When is this going to be ready? I have clients that this is exactly what they’re looking for.'” Bradshaw said. “As they used to say in basketball, be quick but don’t be in a hurry. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now, is move with a sense of urgency but make sure we have the right plan at the right time, and we want to launch as soon as possible.”

As for the Lupton City residents who have watched and waited for development for years…

“I think they’re happy that this particular owner has taken over because everybody knows that he gets things done,” Leeth said.

Thunder Enterprises Executives plan to meet with Lupton City residents Monday night to discuss the new plans.

As for the golf course, Leeth says it’s still open for business and will be until Thorton decides what he plans to do with the land.