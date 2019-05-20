Republicans vote against Casada, but he will not resign

8:00 UPDATE: Casada’s post-vote statement

“I’m disappointed in the results of today’s caucus vote. However, I will work the next few months to regain the confidence of my colleagues so we can continue to build on the historic conservative accomplishments of this legislative session.”

___

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden released the following statement on the vote of no confidence:

“The events and actions surrounding Speaker Casada have been a distraction from the great accomplishments of this Legislature and Governor Bill Lee. Our Republican leadership in the legislature took the right course of action by calling today’s meeting. The vote of no confidence by the Republican caucus sends a clear message; it is time for the Speaker to heed the advice of the majority of his fellow legislators and step down from his position of leadership and allow someone else to begin the process of restoring the trust of all Tennesseans.”

The caucus met at the 21c Museum Hotel Monday in downtown Nashville at 2:30 p.m.

Protesters with the group Enough is Enough demanded Casada’s resignation at the state capitol and outside of the meeting downtown.

Caucus members called for the meeting following after multiple racist and sexual texts surfaced between Casada and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren. In one exchange, Cothren sent Casada a video of two young women dancing in his apartment.

7:30 UPDATE: After this afternoon’s no confidence vote, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden issued a release calling for Casada to step down.

___

6:30 UPDATE: House Republicans voted overwhelmingly against their Speaker this afternoon. But he refuses to step down.

The no-confidence vote was 45-24 against him.

Caucus members told reporters afterwards the Casada said he has not plans to resign, despite their vote.

He wants to spend the next few months to “regain their confidence.”

Casada did not address the media afterwards, making a dash for his vehicle and leaving.

Before the meeting, Governor Bill Lee told reporters he would wait for a signal from House Republicans before deciding on calling a special session to deal with Casada’s leadership.

Barring that, no one can take the position away from him until next year.

____

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Republican House members have begun their closed-door meeting to discuss the status of Speaker Glen Casada.

A group of 11 members requested the meeting in writing, including Patsy Hazlewood, Mike Carter and Dan Howell from our area.

Casada has been the target of investigations and complaints following the texting scandal a couple of weeks ago.

Today, protesters demonstrated for his resignation in Nashville.

And they have paid for a billboard demanding it.