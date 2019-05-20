The story behind the guys fighting on I 24 on Friday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, we get the official account of what happened in the fight video we first showed you on Friday night.

Ashley McKenzie showed us this video she shot of the two men fighting and eventually rolling into a lane of I 24 at the foot of Missionary Ridge.

The police report says it started back at the Germantown on ramp after 4 PM.

Alexander Nicolou told officers he was trying to get on the interstate and had to run down shoulder a long way before he could force his way into traffic.

But Joseph Koehler thought he had been cut off.

Then police say both parties engaged in road rage behavior.. hand gestures, yelling and aggressive driving.

Koehler said that Nicolou kept “brake checking” him.

This went on over the ridge until traffic came to a stop again at 4th Avenue.

That’s when the report says Koehler got out of his vehicle, walked up and punched Nicolou in his.

The video shows the fight continued outside of the vehicle, with both men eventually on the ground on the inner lane of I 24.

When police got there Koehler had a nose bleed and cuts to the right side of his head.

Nicolou also had abrasions on his face and blood on his right hand.

In the end, police charged Koehler with assault and Nicolou with a seatbelt violation.