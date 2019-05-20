CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students with intellectual, and developmental disabilities are getting help, thanks to Project SEARCH.

The Hamilton County School District has partnered together with Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Siskin Hospital, and the state for the program.

It’s helping students from the ages of 18 to 22 transition from school, to adulthood.

Wendy Evett is an Instructor for Project SEARCH.

“Sometimes, with young adults with disabilities, it’s really hard for them to find employment. And people, this gives them training. They are able to do things like computer, like computer data entry. They are doing so many things that people wouldn’t expect somebody with disabilities to do.”

Students are not only learning job skills, but they are learning skills to cope in the real world.

Evett says the program is making a difference in their lives.

“We want them to be independent. Be as much as possible, and be able to take care of themselves to bring in income. It gives them self-confidence.”