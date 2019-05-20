Manhunt on Cumberland Plateau for suspect on parole for murder

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A manhunt continues in Cumberland County Tennessee for a man suspected of holding a woman at gun point in a car.

It started with a call in Crossville on Sunday afternoon to a convenience store.

Witnesses say a man held a gun on a woman in a car. They say the man took her from her home.

City police and county deputies then went to her home to investigate.

Then they heard of another call in Celina, Tennessee (near the Kentucky line) where a woman was screaming about a man with a gun.

She got away unharmed and identified her attacker as 57 year old George Edwin Hardin.

He was out of prison on parole for 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery and Rape.

But after a foot chase, he got away at the west end of Clay County.

Hardin was last seen wearing a teal shirt possibly polo style, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Cumberland County Investigators have signed warrants on Hardin for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Armed Dangerous Felon, Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of a firearm.

Federal, state and local law officers are searching for him.