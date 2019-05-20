Gov. Ivey reacts to criticism over Alabama abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey took questions today at a state tourism event.

She reacted to the national reaction the state is getting to the abortion ban without exemptions that she signed into law last week.

Gov Ivey: “The very fact that Alabama has seen increased tourism year after year the past 5-6 years of a million more visitors than the year before speaks volumes. So truly Alabama has a lot of different variety of types of things to visit and enjoy and our business will continue to come.”

Q: The state is getting a lot of criticism, even President Donald Trump said that he supports exemptions for rape and incest..how do you respond to those criticisms?

Gov Ivey: “Well the bill passed House and Senate overwhelmingly and the amendment to include exceptions was defeated so the legislature has spoken and underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly.”

Q: Do you personally support exemptions for rape in incest?

Gov Ivey: “We have to abide by the law.”

Q: Have you gotten any push back from big businesses like Toyota-Mazda?

Gov Ivey: “No I haven’t, don’t expect to.”