Former teacher returning to Central High as new principal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system had to find a new principal for Central High after Finley King retired last month.

They have chosen to bring back a teacher from 2004 to fill the void.

Phil Iannarone began his career with the County at Central that year.

He currently is the principal at Snow Hill Elementary.

Before that, he was principal at Spring Creek Elementary and assistant principal at East Lake Academy and Hunter Middle School.

Iannarone is a graduate of Lee University and earned his master’s at UTC.

His assistant at Snow Hill will take over for him there as interim principal.

Snow Hill has been undergoing an expansion that should be ready to go by this August.