First responders participate in EMS Week Bass Tournament

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A bass tournament in Hamilton County honors EMS workers and raises money for charities.

On Monday, more than 100 first responders participated in the 2019 EMS Week Bass Tournament at Chester Frost Park.

A team from the Chattanooga Police Department took first place.

Participants raise money for the Forgotten Child Fund and a paramedic scholarship fund.

Organizers say this is also a great way to recognize everything first responders do for the community.

“They thrive on saving property and individuals. So to us this is a thank you for coming out today and enjoying the day off. Not being at work, not having to worry about anything in general, but just to fish,” said Amy Maxwell, with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

In the past, this tournament has helped put 14 students through paramedic school.