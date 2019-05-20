Dunlap Fire Dept. “rescues” school project

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Last Wednesday, a science class in Nashville released a balloon.

The next day, it came down 122 miles away, in a tree at the foot of Lewis Chapel Mountain in the Sequatchie Valley.

It was a weather balloon measuring speed, wind speed, altitude, temperature and air pressure for the 9th grade science class at the LEAD Southeast High School.

But they needed some help retrieving it.

That’s where the Dunlap Fire Technical Rescue Team came in.

They drafted a tree climber from Campbell’s Tree Service and headed for the mountain.

Luckily, it was just a five minute hike into the woods and a climb Glenn McDaniel.

They found the device and returned it to Nashville over the weekend.

“We were happy to perform this task for Ms. Crafton and her science class, so they can review the data and continue their education.”

Photos courtesy of teacher Malorie Crafton and FFE Rodney Smith