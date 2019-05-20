Deputies tried to help him, but say he repaid them be trashing vehicles

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The efforts of a Dade County Deputy to help a traveler were all for naught over the weekend.

The deputy found 37 year old Jacob K Parris of Duncansville, Pennsylvania at a truck stop and brought him to the sheriff’s office to get food, water and temporary shelter when Parris said he had no place to go.

Instead, Parris is now in jail charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Intent to Commit a Theft.

Officers say he entered the vehicle of a Dade County Detention Officer’s car and caused damage to several other vehicles in the area. He’s held on $10-thousand bond.